Go to Joshua J. Cotten's profile
Available for hire
Download free
yellow and black bird on red flower
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Backyard, Cordova, TN, USA
Published on Canon, EOS 7D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

A male goldfinch perches on top of the coneflowers.

Related collections

Backyard Birds
430 photos · Curated by Joshua J. Cotten
backyard
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Coneflowers
6 photos · Curated by Janis Patten
coneflower
daisy
Flower Images
Birds & Flowers
547 photos · Curated by Carol King
Flower Images
Birds Images
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking