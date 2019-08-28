Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Christopher Knappert
@dsc200
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 28, 2019
LYA-L29
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
tree trunk
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoors
Backgrounds
Related collections
October Afternoon
137 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
october
plant
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Life
57 photos
· Curated by Robert Milos
Life Images & Photos
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
yellow
126 photos
· Curated by apple s.
HD Yellow Wallpapers
plant
flora