Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Technicyan
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Switzerland
Published on
April 28, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
switzerland
garden
Spring Images & Pictures
Flower Images
beauty
bumblebee
blossom
Flower Images
plant
geranium
petal
sprout
bud
vegetation
invertebrate
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
Bee Pictures & Images
andrena
hornet
Backgrounds
Related collections
Water Journal
934 photos
· Curated by Water Journal
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
sea
Health & Fitness
114 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
fitness
Health Images
Sports Images
Collection #118: Designer News
8 photos
· Curated by Designer News
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
HD Wallpapers