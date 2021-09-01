Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Social History Archive
@socialhistoryarchive
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
5d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Baby Images & Photos
portrait
Vintage Backgrounds
chil
social history
antique
childhood
glass lantern slide
waving
1930s
Historical Photos & Images
face
People Images & Pictures
human
smile
dress
clothing
apparel
female
photo
Backgrounds
Related collections
Blooms
171 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
bloom
Flower Images
plant
sport
161 photos
· Curated by Markus Spiske
Sports Images
People Images & Pictures
man
Collection #161: Minimalism Life
7 photos
· Curated by Minimalism Life
minimalism
minimal
HD Color Wallpapers