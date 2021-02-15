Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ganesh pandey
@pandeyganesha
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
7 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Flower Images
natural beauty
Nature Images
Sunflower Images & Pictures
pollen
blossom
daisies
daisy
Brown Backgrounds
petal
anther
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Life
57 photos
· Curated by Robert Milos
Life Images & Photos
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Work
80 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
work
Website Backgrounds
blog
Urban perfection
165 photos
· Curated by Daria Nepriakhina
urban
building
architecture