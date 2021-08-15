Go to Ben McKibben's profile
@bcm_photography
Download free
gray stone on gray and black stones
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Canon, EOS 2000D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

pebble
gravel
dirt road
road
fungus
rock
Public domain images

Related collections

Sea
187 photos · Curated by Leonie Rixon
sea
outdoor
wafe
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking