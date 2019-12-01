Unsplash Home
Robert Bahn
Tórshavn, Färöer
Published
on
December 1, 2019
NIKON D750
Man coming back from the whale hunt on the Faroe Islands.
tórshavn
färöer
whaling
island
fishing
man
wal
walfleisch
walfang
fisherman
faroe islands
europe
fish hunt
outdoor
culture
nordic culture
nordic
altantic ocean
