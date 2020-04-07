Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
CHI CHEN
@tom_chen2011
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
The Summer Palace, 海淀区中国
Published on
April 8, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
the summer palace
海淀区中国
architecture
housing
monastery
building
HD Blue Wallpapers
temple
castle
HD Water Wallpapers
shrine
worship
outdoors
fort
Backgrounds
Related collections
#SPACEDchallenge
30 photos
· Curated by Greg Rakozy
spacedchallenge
Space Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Bright & Bold
166 photos
· Curated by Stacey Corrin
bright
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
N E U T R A L
501 photos
· Curated by BRUNO EMMANUELLE
HD Grey Wallpapers
minimal
HD White Wallpapers