A sun bleached stone wall in a small town in Southwest France. Along the wall and behind the bench, tufts of wildflowers stand at attention, sentinels of beauty, love, and peace. They soften the starkness of the stone wall and invite passersby to pause and take a moment to just be. The bench will act as their guide, a magic carpet of sorts, and take them to wherever their heart wishes to go...unspoken dreams, the arms of a loved one, or perhaps the land beyond the pages of their book. The destination is not important, but the feeling it invokes is...where would you go given the chance?