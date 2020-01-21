Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
kurucz martin
@kuruczmartin__
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 21, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
architecture
tower
building
spire
steeple
urban
HD City Wallpapers
town
high rise
office building
handrail
banister
Backgrounds
Related collections
woman
189 photos
· Curated by MA WENJUAN
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
ruins
38 photos
· Curated by 1 1
ruin
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Colours
28 photos
· Curated by Robert Bye
colour
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers