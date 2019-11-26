Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Delia Giandeini
@dels
Download free
Share
Info
Oslo, Norway
Published on
November 26, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Change of the guard crowd outside the Royal Palace in Oslo.
Related collections
Minimalism
93 photos
· Curated by Alex Holyoake
minimalism
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
Collection #90: Canopy
10 photos
· Curated by Canopy
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Miami & Flamingo feel
70 photos
· Curated by Jenny Huttunen
miami
HD Flamingo Wallpapers
Beach Images & Pictures
Related tags
human
People Images & Pictures
pedestrian
oslo
norway
clothing
apparel
urban
downtown
HD City Wallpapers
town
building
architecture
outdoors
overcoat
coat
pants
norge
old man
place
PNG images