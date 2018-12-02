Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jonathon Dorofy
@pice41
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Tampa, United States
Published
on
December 2, 2018
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
tampa
united states
portrait
workshop
wood worker
carpenter
male model
America Images & Photos
usa
People Images & Pictures
human
accessories
accessory
glasses
man
skin
apparel
clothing
sleeve
HD Grey Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
People
131 photos
· Curated by Anna Puzio
People Images & Pictures
human
Girls Photos & Images
MICHELEEE
111 photos
· Curated by Jenni Luz
micheleee
beauty
spa
Personas
72 photos
· Curated by Maria Jesus Arce
persona
human
portrait