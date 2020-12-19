Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nguyen Dang Hoang Nhu
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
December 19, 2020
Canon, EOS 60D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
hand
human
People Images & Pictures
wristwatch
holding hands
wrist
finger
Free images
Related collections
Beautiful Shots From Above
251 photos
· Curated by Andy Holmes
above
drone
aerial
Bridges
99 photos
· Curated by Ashwin Alaparthi
bridge
building
architecture
Flowers Contained
1,116 photos
· Curated by Jackie Ramirez
Flower Images
plant
vase