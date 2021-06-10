Go to Levi Meir Clancy's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Jerusalem, Israel
Published on FUJIFILM, X-T3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

The New Gate at the Old City of Jerusalem.

Related collections

Social History
86 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
history
protest
united state
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking