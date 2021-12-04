Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Angela's Studio
@angelas_studio
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Serbia
Published
on
December 4, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
serbia
plant
Flower Images
Nature Images
leaves
bud
HD Yellow Wallpapers
HD Green Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
pollen
petal
blossom
asteraceae
anther
daisies
daisy
vegetation
geranium
outdoors
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #126: Dan Dalton
8 photos · Curated by Dan Dalton
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #160: imgix
8 photos · Curated by imgix
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
Collection #188: Unsplash
9 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
night
universe
Space Images & Pictures