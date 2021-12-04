Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
David Harris
@dlharri
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 5, 2021
Apple, iPhone 13 Pro Max
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
maple
maple leaf
Free pictures
Related collections
Explore Yosemite Park
60 photos · Curated by Luke Chesser
explore
park
yosemite
Cloudy
876 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
cloudy
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Clean
201 photos · Curated by Wilfried Santer
clean
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers