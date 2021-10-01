Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Annie Spratt
@anniespratt
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
4d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
plant pot
house plant
potted plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
insect
photo
photography
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Blue
89 photos
· Curated by Celeen Hu
HD Blue Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
earth without art is just eh
11 photos
· Curated by Cecilia De Lucia
HD Art Wallpapers
craft
HD Color Wallpapers
M I N I M A L I S M
65 photos
· Curated by Anton Darius
HD White Wallpapers
minimal
HD Grey Wallpapers