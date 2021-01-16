Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jonny Gios
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kendal, UK
Published
on
January 16, 2021
DMC-G80
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
kendal
uk
Tree Images & Pictures
Sunset Images & Pictures
HD Sky Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
grassland
outdoors
field
plant
mound
Nature Images
vegetation
Landscape Images & Pictures
savanna
oak
sunlight
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #51: Dave Morin
10 photos
· Curated by Dave Morin
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Vacation
109 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
vacation
Summer Images & Pictures
sea
Purple
87 photos
· Curated by Cheryl Kirsten
HD Purple Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
night