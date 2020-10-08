Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kurt Von
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Adirondack Park Agency, Saranac Lake, United States
Published
on
October 8, 2020
DJI, FC300X
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Fall foliage in the Adirondacks
Related tags
adirondack park agency
saranac lake
united states
Fall Images & Pictures
fall foliage
aerial
HD Autumn Wallpapers
HD Forest Wallpapers
drone
lakes
plant
vegetation
outdoors
Nature Images
Landscape Images & Pictures
bush
HD Scenery Wallpapers
land
HD Art Wallpapers
blossom
Free pictures
Related collections
Wanderlust
145 photos
· Curated by Jimmy Xander
wanderlust
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Urban Landscapes
20 photos
· Curated by Sarah Dorweiler
urban
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
ruins
38 photos
· Curated by 1 1
ruin
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Grey Wallpapers