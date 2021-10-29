Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Danny Burke
@djburkephotography
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
10d
ago
Canon, EOS Rebel T6
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Fall leaves on a rainy day
Related tags
fall leaves
rainy day
fall colors
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
maple
maple leaf
Backgrounds
Related collections
Light
454 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
Light Backgrounds
Sunset Images & Pictures
outdoor
Pretty Food
85 photos
· Curated by Kathy Ribeiro
Food Images & Pictures
drink
plate
FIELD WORK
87 photos
· Curated by Terris Kremer
outdoor
boot
shoe