Go to PG Kain's profile
@pgknyc
Download free
black and white short coated dog lying on brown textile
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Bucks County, PA, USA
Published on iPhone 11 Pro Max
Free to use under the Unsplash License

A pensive dog sits by the fireplace with his snout and staring.

Related collections

Dogs
80 photos · Curated by Mustapha Marbouh
Dog Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
canine
Dogs rest
80 photos · Curated by Gail Williams
Dog Images & Pictures
pet
mammal
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking