Go to Meital Anlen's profile
@anlenmey25
Download free
woman in black crew neck shirt
woman in black crew neck shirt
IsraelPublished on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Beautiful plus-size woman in a Body-Positive photoshoot.

Related collections

Tim's 25K
1,293 photos · Curated by Trese Black
face
human
portrait
Headshots
60 photos · Curated by Jonathan Remulla
headshot
human
portrait
Faces
31 photos · Curated by Stacey B
face
human
portrait
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking