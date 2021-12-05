Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Karolina Kołodziejczak
@rabbit_in_blue
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 5, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6400
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Mini panettone with chocolate flakes
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Food Images & Pictures
panettone
mini panettone
italian food
Christmas Images
cake with chocolate
chocolate flakes
desserts
christmas food
babka
Cake Images
confectionery
sweets
bread
bun
dessert
People Images & Pictures
human
pottery
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Phone Wallpapers
1,254 photos · Curated by Jeremy Beck
HD Phone Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
yellow
206 photos · Curated by Anna
HD Yellow Wallpapers
plant
HQ Background Images
Woodland Animals
337 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
woodland
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal