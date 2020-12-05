Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Maurício Guardiano
@duascaras
Download free
Share
Info
Jardín Botánico Carlos Thays, Cidade Autônoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina
Published on
December 6, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Perfectly Feminine
170 photos
· Curated by Rahul Dogra
feminine
Flower Images
blossom
Collection #184: General Assembly
8 photos
· Curated by General Assembly
human
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Facial Recognition
1,798 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
People Images & Pictures
human
face
Related tags
sculpture
apparel
hat
clothing
statue
human
People Images & Pictures
HD Art Wallpapers
jardín botánico carlos thays
cidade autônoma de buenos aires
argentina
figurine
garden
head
monument
Creative Commons images