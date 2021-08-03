Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
August 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bali, Indonesia
Related tags
temple
bali
indonesia
traditional
lush
building
plant
furniture
architecture
rainforest
vegetation
outdoors
land
Tree Images & Pictures
Nature Images
housing
shrine
worship
bench
monastery
Free images
Related collections
Facets of Light
161 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
Light Backgrounds
plant
flora
The Classics
66 photos
· Curated by Marce
classic
HD Grey Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
Olympics
30 photos
· Curated by Hannah Orenstein
olympic
Sports Images
running track