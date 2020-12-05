Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Lakshmi Prabha
@lakshmi_prabha
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
December 5, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Flower in glorious sunlight
Related collections
Yoga mindfulness
66 photos
· Curated by Carolin Voigt
Yoga Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
Dark Portraits
829 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
HD Dark Wallpapers
portrait
HD Black Wallpapers
Collection #9: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
field
Light Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
Related tags
plant
blossom
Flower Images
petal
daisy
daisies
asteraceae
pollen
acanthaceae
HD Orange Wallpapers
PNG images