Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Frank Zhang
@terasproductions
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
May 3, 2019
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
rice
japanese cuisine
asian cuisine
asian food
seaweed
rice ball
japanese food
human
People Images & Pictures
plant
finger
Food Images & Pictures
seasoning
sesame
hand
Creative Commons images
Related collections
amnipulate
20 photos
· Curated by hiim dinnie
amnipulate
hand
plant
indulge.
5,574 photos
· Curated by Hannah Smith
indulge
Food Images & Pictures
plant
Restaurant
208 photos
· Curated by Ouitaste taste
restaurant
Food Images & Pictures
meal