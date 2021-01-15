Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ali Barrett
@ramblingbadger
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bath, Somerset, Bath, UK
Published
on
January 15, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Stone wall
Related tags
bath
somerset
uk
Best Stone Pictures & Images
depth of field
Texture Backgrounds
monochrome
HD Grey Wallpapers
rock
path
walkway
outdoors
Nature Images
sand
soil
plant
pavement
sidewalk
Public domain images
Related collections
Lakes, Rivers & Streams
52 photos
· Curated by laze.life
stream
river
lake
Beauty + Make Up
207 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
beauty
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
yellow
126 photos
· Curated by apple s.
HD Yellow Wallpapers
plant
flora