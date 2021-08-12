Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Livia
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Switzerland
Published
on
August 12, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON Z 6
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
switzerland
Light Backgrounds
sunrise
lake
Sun Images & Pictures
sunrays
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Green Wallpapers
berge
schweiz
thun
flare
Nature Images
outdoors
sunlight
HD Sky Wallpapers
Sunset Images & Pictures
red sky
dusk
dawn
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Aerial
546 photos
· Curated by Shots by JFL
aerial
outdoor
aerial view
Portrait Orientation
2,414 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
portrait
Flower Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Animal Magnetism
260 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
HD Grey Wallpapers