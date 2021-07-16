Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kazuki Taira
@kazuuuki_taira
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
RUMMU Quarry | Prison, Haapsalu maantee, Rummu, Harju County, Estonia
Published
on
July 16, 2021
Panasonic, DC-TX2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Old quarry and abandoned prison on the water.
Related tags
rummu
estonia
rummu quarry | prison
haapsalu maantee
harju county
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
Nature Images
land
Landscape Images & Pictures
Beach Images & Pictures
quarry
quarry water
Summer Images & Pictures
rummu quarry
emerald green
HD Blue Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
prison
lake
Backgrounds
Related collections
Tilt Shift Photos
38 photos
· Curated by Catherine Thompson
shift
tilt
building
.SCF
144 photos
· Curated by Ben Krause
scf
building
HD City Wallpapers
Tilt-Shift (Miniature Effect)
8 photos
· Curated by Kazuki Taira
miniature
tilt shift
building