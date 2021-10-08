Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gabriel Castles
@gabrielcastles
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Italy
Published
on
October 8, 2021
Canon, EOS 650D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Cold Mountains / April 2021
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Italy Pictures & Images
HD Sky Wallpapers
HD Forest Wallpapers
HD Snow Wallpapers
clear
Light Backgrounds
cold
Winter Images & Pictures
white clouds
Cloud Pictures & Images
Grass Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
rock
rocks
gray
HD Blue Wallpapers
Mountain Images & Pictures
Mountain Images & Pictures
mountain range
Nature Images
Backgrounds
Related collections
Water
161 photos · Curated by Emanuel Musa
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoor
sea
Collection #132: Mackey Saturday
8 photos · Curated by Mackey Saturday
HD Grey Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
Flower Images
Looking up
43 photos · Curated by Leonie Rixon
looking up
building
HD Windows Wallpapers