Collegium rubrorum. General Seminar Building. Priests were raised there for the needs of the whole Hungarian kingdom.The founder was the Archbishop of Esztergom, Juraj Lipai, co-founder of the Faculty of Law of the historic Trnava University, whose coat of arms adorns the portal. Today, the building serves the archbishop's grammar school of Bishop Pavel Jantausch and the secondary vocational school of pedagogical blissful Laura.