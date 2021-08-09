Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Rotorua, New Zealand
Related tags
moss
thermal
hot spring
mud
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
vegetation
algae
Nature Images
outdoors
land
HD Water Wallpapers
Free pictures
Related collections
Signs of the Times
835 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
sign
Light Backgrounds
building
Feeling moody
18 photos
· Curated by Alice Donovan Rouse
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Dark Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
Collection #43: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
building
street
outdoor