Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ajit Gaidhani
@ajgaidhani
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 5, 2021
Canon, EOS 1500D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Monkey Images
wild life photography
wild life
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
baboon
Free images
Related collections
Urban / Geometry
885 photos
· Curated by Vitaliy Grin
geometry
urban
building
Live for Less
34 photos
· Curated by Gavin Campbell-Wilson
plant
People Images & Pictures
human
50 SHADES OF PURPLE
58 photos
· Curated by Jean Wandimi
HD Purple Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant