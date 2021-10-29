Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Winston Chen
@winstonchen
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
7d
ago
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Yellow Wallpapers
rice
taiwan
field
grassland
outdoors
Nature Images
paddy field
countryside
vegetation
plant
rural
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Put a Pin
370 photos
· Curated by Kate Carsella
HD Color Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
BOTANICAL
316 photos
· Curated by Chloe Stephens
botanical
Flower Images
plant
Water
147 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoor
sea