Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
vicky Sharma
@helper63
Download free
Share
Info
Bhimtal, Bhimtal, India
Published on
June 2, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Mountain
Related tags
bhimtal
india
HD Green Wallpapers
Mountain Images & Pictures
tea
Nature Images
outdoors
field
HD Scenery Wallpapers
countryside
land
grassland
Landscape Images & Pictures
rural
farm
pasture
Public domain images
Related collections
Meaning of Marriage
78 photos
· Curated by Mark Harris
marriage
People Images & Pictures
Love Images
Winter
38 photos
· Curated by Hollowed Witch
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
outdoor
Stunning Scotland
34 photos
· Curated by Ross Sneddon
scotland
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor