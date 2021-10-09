Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jonny Gios
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Holme Fell, Coniston, UK
Published
on
October 9, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
coniston
holme fell
uk
langdales
autumn vibes
little langdale
lake district
cumbria
windermere
tarns
yew tree tarn
HD Water Wallpapers
reflection
HD Autumn Wallpapers
cumbrua
Tree Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Public domain images
Related collections
Clean Backgrounds
57 photos · Curated by Mikael Cho
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
A Closer Look
103 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
macro
wing
Animals Images & Pictures
Blog Header Images
109 photos · Curated by Rahul Dogra
blog
Website Backgrounds
pen