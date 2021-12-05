Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Shaantanu Bhatt
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India
Published
on
December 5, 2021
Canon, EOS 1300D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
dehradun
uttarakhand
india
accessories
accessory
jewelry
bangles
human
People Images & Pictures
apparel
clothing
finger
fashion
robe
skin
Tattoo Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
Glasses
72 photos · Curated by Eva Gafas
glass
People Images & Pictures
human
Together
47 photos · Curated by Aaron Burden
together
People Images & Pictures
Love Images
Savannah animals
26 photos · Curated by Charles Lalonde
savannah
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife