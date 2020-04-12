Go to James Lee's profile
@picsbyjameslee
Download free
purple flower in macro shot
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Canon, EOS Rebel T6i
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

Flower Images
petal
outdoor
HD Pattern Wallpapers
fragrance
fragrant
smell
Leaf Backgrounds
leaves
stem
living
flora
HD Floral Wallpapers
Nature Images
HD Wallpapers
HD Backgrounds
garden
alive
grow
close
Backgrounds

Related collections

Flowers
539 photos · Curated by Emanuela Quaranta
Flower Images
blossom
plant
flower
117 photos · Curated by Monica Moorlag
Flower Images
plant
blossom
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking