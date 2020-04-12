Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
James Lee
@picsbyjameslee
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 13, 2020
Canon, EOS Rebel T6i
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Flower Images
petal
outdoor
HD Pattern Wallpapers
fragrance
fragrant
smell
Leaf Backgrounds
leaves
stem
living
flora
HD Floral Wallpapers
Nature Images
HD Wallpapers
HD Backgrounds
garden
alive
grow
close
Backgrounds
Related collections
NVC conversations
737 photos · Curated by Elizabeth Eldridge
Women Images & Pictures
human
People Images & Pictures
Flowers
539 photos · Curated by Emanuela Quaranta
Flower Images
blossom
plant
flower
117 photos · Curated by Monica Moorlag
Flower Images
plant
blossom