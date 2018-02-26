Go to Josh Kahen's profile
Available for hire
Download free
Luna eclipse during nighttime
Luna eclipse during nighttime
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

This picture can only be taken every 167 years since it is the blue blood moon. I woke up at 5am and went outside and set up my tripod and captured one of the greatest pictures I have ever taken. My hand was shaking as I set the camera on the tripod. It was like 40 degrees outside and I was literally in my boxers and a shirt. The stars in the background made it even better and the moon was just doggone the most amazing! I felt like I had taken a fake photo because the photo was so unreal.

Related collections

Space
76 photos · Curated by Jessica Wright
Space Images & Pictures
Outer Space Pictures
astronomy
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking