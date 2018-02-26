This picture can only be taken every 167 years since it is the blue blood moon. I woke up at 5am and went outside and set up my tripod and captured one of the greatest pictures I have ever taken. My hand was shaking as I set the camera on the tripod. It was like 40 degrees outside and I was literally in my boxers and a shirt. The stars in the background made it even better and the moon was just doggone the most amazing! I felt like I had taken a fake photo because the photo was so unreal.