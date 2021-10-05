Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jack T
@blankest
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 5, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
flora
leaves
soft
HD Green Wallpapers
garden
potted plant
vase
jar
pottery
Leaf Backgrounds
planter
herbs
mint
herbal
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Winter Wonderland
72 photos
· Curated by Kirill
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
outdoor
Blooms
172 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
bloom
Flower Images
plant
Texture
265 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers