Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Oleksandra Bardash
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Nature
Share
Info
Published
on
June 17, 2020
X-A1
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Tree Images & Pictures
moss
Nature Images
bark
HD Forest Wallpapers
leaves
ground
plant
tree trunk
HD Black Wallpapers
root
HD Grey Wallpapers
Free pictures
Related collections
Nature
180 photos
· Curated by Tina King
Nature Images
plant
Flower Images
mood board
29 photos
· Curated by CHRISTELLE novel
plant
Flower Images
HD Green Wallpapers
Wallpaper
203 photos
· Curated by Alaric Nightingale
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
HQ Background Images