Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 14, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Great Pyramid of Giza, Khufu and Cheops - El Giza, Cairo, Egypt
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
temple
tomb
Tourism Pictures
abandoned
afterlife
ancient egypt
archaeologist
archeology
blue sky
carving
cheops
HD City Wallpapers
civilization
clear sky
culture
dawn
Desert Images
discovery
Best Stone Pictures & Images
Sun Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Architecture
42 photos · Curated by Naoufal Kadhom
architecture
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
Natural wonders
322 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Lights and Bulbs
401 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
bulb
Light Backgrounds
lamp