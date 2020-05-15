Go to Jaycee Mariano's profile
@jayceedaily
Download free
man in black long sleeve shirt standing in front of brown and white cupcakes
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Zhongshan District, Taipei City, Taiwan
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Street food vendor preparing Japanese cake

Related collections

Street Food
45 photos · Curated by Kirsty TG
street food
Food Images & Pictures
human
taiwan street
52 photos · Curated by kao Ariel
street
taiwan
taipei
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking