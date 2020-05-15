Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jaycee Mariano
@jayceedaily
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Zhongshan District, Taipei City, Taiwan
Published
on
May 15, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Street food vendor preparing Japanese cake
Related tags
taiwan
zhongshan district
taipei city
Food Images & Pictures
food vendor
person cooking
street food
japanese cake
cooking
human
People Images & Pictures
building
factory
clothing
apparel
Free images
Related collections
Business Entrepreneurs
53 photos
· Curated by Tuuli Platner
business
human
Food Images & Pictures
Street Food
45 photos
· Curated by Kirsty TG
street food
Food Images & Pictures
human
taiwan street
52 photos
· Curated by kao Ariel
street
taiwan
taipei