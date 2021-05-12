Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Angela Lo
@angelalo
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Taiwan, New Taipei City, 鼻頭角
Published
on
May 12, 2021
Google, Pixel 4
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
the hiking trail beside the ocean
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
taiwan
new taipei city
鼻頭角
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Ocean Wallpapers
coast
coastline
Sunset Images & Pictures
trail
outdoor
HD Green Wallpapers
sightseeing
hiking
Nature Images
outdoors
slope
countryside
hill
path
Free images
Related collections
Wallpaper (Desktop)
85 photos · Curated by Eelin Koh
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
HQ Background Images
scenery
59 photos · Curated by shay melia
HD Scenery Wallpapers
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
SQM_Social_Media_Art-direction
1,583 photos · Curated by Aymeric Fernandes
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
human