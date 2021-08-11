Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Le Vu
@xiaowuuuuuuu
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 11, 2021
Canon, EOS 550D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
fern
vegetation
Related collections
Dreamscape
140 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
dreamscape
Cloud Pictures & Images
fog
My Universe
48 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
universe
Star Images
night
Cyberpunk City
1,010 photos
· Curated by Matt Popovich
HD City Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
building