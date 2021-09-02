Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Arpit Rastogi
@arptrastogi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Gurugram, Gurugram, India
Published
27d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Spaghetti Aglio e olio
Related tags
gurugram
india
Food Images & Pictures
spaghetti
food photography
photography
still life
creme
dessert
cream
Ice Cream Images & Pictures
plant
noodle
pasta
Free stock photos
Related collections
home
557 photos
· Curated by Kari Shea
home
indoor
interior
Overseen
227 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
overseen
Food Images & Pictures
table
Rooms
17 photos
· Curated by JoAnn Burns
room
indoor
interior