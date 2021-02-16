Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Zdeněk Macháček
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
7 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Snowflake macro
Related tags
Snowflake Images
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Diamond Backgrounds
jewelry
gemstone
accessories
accessory
crystal
brooch
Backgrounds
Related collections
Jewelry
22 photos
· Curated by Noa All
jewelry
accessory
ring
[Part 1] Inspiration: Natural Elements
199 photos
· Curated by Newt Druid
natural
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Snow
42 photos
· Curated by Delin Brander
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
outdoor