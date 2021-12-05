Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Marjhon Obsioma
@shotsbybeard
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Spirituality
Share
Info
Published
on
December 5, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
spirituality
Bible Images
faith
box
Related collections
Collection #161: Minimalism Life
7 photos · Curated by Minimalism Life
minimalism
minimal
HD Color Wallpapers
blue hour
200 photos · Curated by manu schwendener
HD Blue Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
Sunset Images & Pictures
Italy | Italia
150 photos · Curated by Lucas Gallone
Italy Pictures & Images
building
outdoor