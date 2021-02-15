Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Rudy Dong
@mrdongok
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
7 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
architecture
building
monastery
housing
People Images & Pictures
human
temple
downtown
urban
HD City Wallpapers
town
shrine
worship
flagstone
pagoda
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
International Women's Day
19 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
Women Images & Pictures
human
People Images & Pictures
Social History
86 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
history
protest
united state
Spirit Animals
92 photos
· Curated by Gabby Orcutt
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
HD Grey Wallpapers